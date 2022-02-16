LaFayette is buzzing with planned events for 2022, including the return of its annual Honeybee Festival Saturday, June 4, after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Festival events like the honeybee barbecue competition, Honeybee Beauty Pageant, Honeybee Bicycle Ride and honeybee education will be free to attend. Live music will take place all day along with headlining performances that evening on the main stage, according to a city of LaFayette news release.
The kids’ zone, honey competition, food vendors, and arts and crafts vendors will also return.
The city of LaFayette’s announcement of the festival’s return is part of the city’s unveiling its schedule of staple events, which will include its annual egg hunt on Saturday, April 9.
The Freedom Festival will once again be held at the Ross Abney Facility on Friday, July 1, to celebrate Independence Day.
Autumn Rocks will return in the fall with another golf tournament, 5K run and 1-mile fun run as well, as tailgate games and college football presented on a large, outdoor screen. Scare on the Square will return in October for Halloween.
Christmas festivities will begin Friday, Dec. 2, with the annual Christmas parade, followed Saturday, Dec. 3, by the LaFayette Woman’s Club Reindeer Run.
Proceeds from the Reindeer Run support local charities like the Shop with a Cop/Fireman Program Saturday, Dec. 10, on the same day as the annual LaFayette Christmas Bazaar.