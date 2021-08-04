Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) award 49 construction contracts for statewide transportation projects totaling $153,221,882 in June.
These projects include 0.4 mile construction of a bridge and approaches on U.S. 27/State Route 1 over West Chickamauga Creek in Walker County. The estimated completion date will be April 30, 2023.
Wright Brothers Construction Co. Inc. of Charleston, Tenn., submitted the low bid, which was awarded at $7.095 million.
GDOT awarded a contract for signing and pavement marking upgrades at railroad crossings in Bartow, Catoosa, Dade, Gordon and Whitfield counties.
GDOT awarded that contract to low bidder, Peek Pavement Marking LLC of Columbus, Ga., for $256,364. This project has an Aug. 31, 2022, estimated completion date.
In Fiscal Year 2021, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) awarded a total of 416 projects valued at approximately $1.839 billion. This includes 385 Georgia DOT let projects valued at approximately $1.77 billion. The remaining 31 projects, worth approximately $69.4 million, were locally let.
The 416 awarded projects for FY 2021 by project type include:
- 186 maintenance projects, accounting for 45% of the awarded projects.
- 103 safety projects, accounting for 25% of the awarded projects.
- The remaining 30% include 75 bridge projects, 31 road projects and 21 enhancement projects.
FY 2021 began on July 1, 2020, and ended on June 30, 2021.