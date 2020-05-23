Whether you’re voting by absentee ballot or in person, the time to act is running low. Final election day is June 9 and early voting is going on now. The races are many and many are hotly contested.
What you need to know
You can request an absentee ballot through June 5, but the completed ballot must be in the hands of election officials by 7 p.m., June 9.
Completed absentee ballots can be returned via mail, email, fax or in person.
By mail or in person: Freedom Center, 5238 Evitt St., Ringgold (where you will find a secure ballot dropbox). If you mail your ballot back, don’t forget to put postage on it: one first class stamp.
By email: catoosaelections@catoosa.com
By fax: 706-935-2538
If someone else delivers your ballot for you, they must be related to you in one of the following ways: mother, father, grandparent, aunt, uncle, brother, sister, spouse, son, daughter, niece, nephew, grandchild, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, mother-in-law, father-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, individual residing in the same household as the voter, caretaker of the voter if the voter is disabled. No one else can legally deliver your ballot.
You must sign the back of the return envelope on absentee ballots. If you don’t, your ballot will have to be verified. If someone has helped you fill out your ballot, there is a place on the back of the return envelope where they must sign.
Need an absentee ballot? Application here https://sos.ga.gov/admin/files/Fillable%20Absentee%20Ballot%20Form%2020.pdf or call the Election Office at 706-935-3990.
If you prefer to vote in person, the precincts open for early voting are:
Freedom Center, 5238 Evitt St., Ringgold, Ga
Westside Voting Precinct, 3319 Lakeview Dr., Rossville, Ga.
On final election day, June 9, you must vote at your assigned precinct. If you aren’t sure which precinct that is, you can visit https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do or call the elections office at 706-935-3990.
Early voting dates and times
May 26-29, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
May 30, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
June 1-3, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
June 4, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
June 5, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Final election day
June 9, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
If you received an absentee ballot and change your mind and decide to vote in person, you will have to bring your blank absentee ballot with you to a polling location or you will have to go to a polling location and request in writing that your unsubmitted absentee ballot be cancelled (a poll worker will have to call the elections office to verify that you did not submit a ballot).
Questions: https://www.catoosa.com/elections or 706-935-3990