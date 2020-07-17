Catoosa County schools are planning to open Aug. 10. There is still a lot that could change about school this year, but one thing is sure: parents are being asked to step up and take a much more active role in their children’s education experience, whether their children attend school in person or virtually.
For parents who choose the traditional in-person option for their children this year, there is a lot of preparation to consider. According to Catoosa County Public Schools guidelines, which are based on state guidelines, children should be taught to use hand sanitizer, wash hands thoroughly and often, social distance, wear masks in certain settings, avoid physical contact and more.
The school system lists these guidelines as things that should be observed by students and staff before leaving home:
- Check temperature. If temperature is 100.4 or above, do not come to school
- Teach and reinforce proper hygiene measures to follow throughout the day (handwashing, covering coughs/sneezes, and face coverings)
- Sharing of personal belongings should not occur
- Make sure your student has hand sanitizer in their possession (remind to use frequently)
- Remind student to report to the nurse if they feel ill
- Remind student to keep hands away from their mouth and not to touch others
- All students and staff must stay home if they have COVID-19 symptoms, tested positive for COVID-19 or had close contact with a person with COVID-19 within the last 14 days.
- Staff and parents/guardians are asked to self-report to the school’s principal and/or school’s nurse
There are COVID-19 rules for riding on buses, car riders and walkers, student drivers, entering school, time in classrooms, using restrooms, drinking water, eating, using locker rooms and weight rooms, changing classes, recess, after-school programs, extra-curricular activities, visitors and group activities.
Wearing face masks will be required in certain settings, like riding school buses, and will be strongly encouraged in other settings. Parents are being asked to keep students who show signs of COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone with the virus home.
Children who attend school online will be required to log in for classes at certain times and parents are being asked to make sure their children do so and that they do their “offline” work, too.
Students studying online will work through Google Classroom and/or Apex Learning. Google Classroom provides a platform for teachers to develop lessons, assign work, manage courses, grade and send feedback. Apex Learning is a platform with its own classes and teachers. Apex Learning is accredited or approved by 20 different entities, including the Georgia Department of Education.
Enrollment for digital learning is open July 17-July 22.