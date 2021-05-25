The Catoosa Run White and Blue 5K will be held on Saturday, July 3 at 8 a.m.
Runners will begin near the Northwest Georgia Amphitheater and run through the Benton Place campus and onto Pine Grove Road before finishing up back on the Benton Place campus.
The race will be timed by Scenic City Multi-Sport and will be traffic-controlled until 9 a.m.
Entry fee is $25 if registered before May 30, $30 if registered between June 1 and July 2 and $35 the day of the race. Entry fee is $20 for those ages 18 and under and all registration closes at 7:30 a.m. the day of the race. Awards will be given out at 9 a.m.
There will also be a one-mile fun run, starting at 8:05. Entry fee for the fun run is $20.
Race packets can be picked up at the Colonnade Center on Friday, July 2 from 4-6 p.m. or on the day of the race from 6:30-7:45 a.m.
There will be free parking at the Colonnade.
For more information, visit catoosacounty5k.itsyourrace.com.