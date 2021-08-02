Catoosa County government has launched TextMyGov, a smart technology that empowers citizens with immediate access to government services by using their mobile phone’s messaging service.
TextMyGov provides 24/7 help with reporting issues and finding information on the go by texting to 706-406-6200.
“TextMyGov makes connecting with county services even more convenient for the citizens we serve, no matter what day or time they want to engage with us,” said Claude Craig, the county’s relations and community affairs director. “Thanks to our partnership with TextMyGov and iWorQ, people can skip a phone call and get answers to questions, report issues, find links to individual departments on Catoosa.com, upload photos and videos all through text messaging.”
To get started with TextMyGov, citizens can text “Hi” to 706-406-6200 and they will receive a welcome message with brief, simple instructions to guide them through the process. They may also begin by texting keywords like “pothole,” “traffic light,” “street sign” or “animal.” If citizens are requesting information about Catoosa County government services, they can text keywords like “building permits” and get immediate links to those services on Catoosa.com.
Once citizens text-message their information, photos, or videos to report issues of concern via TextMyGov, they will receive a request number that they can use to track the status of their report by clicking on the “TextMyGov Tracking” link located under the “Contact Us” section on the lower left side of Catoosa.com.
“We strive to make Catoosa County government as transparent and accessible as possible, and TextMyGov is our newest tool that citizens have to connect with us,” said Catoosa County Commission Chairman Steven M. Henry. “Because texting is now the most-used form of communication, people no longer have to use a computer or make a call to our departments.”