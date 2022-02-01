Area residents have another free drive-through COVID-19 testing site available in Catoosa County.
The new testing station opened Tuesday, Feb. 1, at the Women’s Center building on the CHI Memorial Hospital-Georgia campus, which is 100 Gross Crescent Circle in Fort Oglethorpe, said John Pless, public information officer for Catoosa County government.
The drive-through provides no-cost COVID-19 testing on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., he said.
On-site signs direct those wanting a test to the Women’s Center building, which is located on Thomas Road, behind the hospital.
"There's going to be signage as people go past the (hospital's) emergency room in the back,” Pless said. “It's going to guide them back there."
When people drive up to the Women’s Center building, they will see a portico, which is where the drive-through will be set up, he said.
A free drive-through station has been in operation since late August 2021 at The Colonnade at 264 Catoosa Circle on the Benton Place Campus in Ringgold. It offers free drive-through testing Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Signs on-site direct those wanting a test to the rear of The Colonnade.
No prior registration is required at the two sites for the PCR tests, which are performed by self-administered nasal swabs to determine the presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, Pless said. There are no eligibility requirements. Results will typically be available by email or text message within 36 hours of taking the tests.
"We get people who come from Tennessee, like East Ridge (Tenn.) on the border communities of Catoosa County, as well as people from Northeastern Alabama, who come through the area on the way to work and so forth,” Pless said. “There’s no requirement to have a Georgia address. ... All folks are welcome."
"All you have to do is show up — no pre-registration, no address requirement — and you will be guided through the process," Pless said.
While the test is self-administered test, the health worker will conduct the test if the person prefers not to self-administer it, he said.
Now, with the new testing site, people have four days a week where they can get free drive-through testing in Catoosa County: Mondays and Wednesdays at The Colonnade and Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Women's Center building.
Pless said the new testing site at the Women’s Center building in Fort Oglethorpe “is really going to help with the population-dense area on that side (the west side) of (Catoosa) county. … This is also going to make it a lot easier for people in Walker County and Dade County (to get free testing).”
Anyone who has COVID-19 type symptoms or has been in close contact recently with a person infected with the virus needs to be tested for COVID-19, even if they are fully vaccinated, Pless said.
The Women’s Center testing site is being made possible through a partnership with the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners, Georgia Department of Public Health, LTS, and CHI Memorial Hospital-Georgia, Pless said.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 vaccines are available at the Catoosa and Walker health departments.