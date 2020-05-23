It’s been said many times, many ways: 2020 has been quite a year. Elections are no exception. A lot of people are running and the heat is on.

We’ll begin at the county level and work up to the state and federal levels. Candidates are listed in alphabetical order. (I) = Incumbent

You can find contact information and links to the candidates’ websites, Facebook pages, and interviews and debates at https://www.catoosawalkerpost.com/2020-candidates.html

Here are the candidates (contested races only)…

Catoosa County Commission, Chairman: Greg Gordy, Steven Henry (I), Ray Johnson

Catoosa County Commission, District 1: Jeff Long (I), Ben Scott

Catoosa County Commission, District 3: Jim Cutler (I), Mickey Headrick, Vanita Hullander

Catoosa County Tax Commissioner: Gary Autry, Mike Key

Catoosa County Coroner: Crystal King, James Spurling

Georgia State Representative, District 3: Dewayne Hill (I), Jeff Holcomb

Georgia State Senator, District 53: Colton Moore, Jeff Mullis (I), Todd Noblitt

U.S. House of Representatives, District 14, Republicans: John D. Barge, Ben Bullock, Kevin Cooke, John Cowan, Clayton Fuller, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Andy Gunther, Bill Hembree, Matt Laughridge Democrat: Kevin Van Ausdal

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

