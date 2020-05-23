It’s been said many times, many ways: 2020 has been quite a year. Elections are no exception. A lot of people are running and the heat is on.
We’ll begin at the county level and work up to the state and federal levels. Candidates are listed in alphabetical order. (I) = Incumbent
You can find contact information and links to the candidates’ websites, Facebook pages, and interviews and debates at https://www.catoosawalkerpost.com/2020-candidates.html
Here are the candidates (contested races only)…
Catoosa County Commission, Chairman: Greg Gordy, Steven Henry (I), Ray Johnson
Catoosa County Commission, District 1: Jeff Long (I), Ben Scott
Catoosa County Commission, District 3: Jim Cutler (I), Mickey Headrick, Vanita Hullander
Catoosa County Tax Commissioner: Gary Autry, Mike Key
Catoosa County Coroner: Crystal King, James Spurling
Georgia State Representative, District 3: Dewayne Hill (I), Jeff Holcomb
Georgia State Senator, District 53: Colton Moore, Jeff Mullis (I), Todd Noblitt
U.S. House of Representatives, District 14, Republicans: John D. Barge, Ben Bullock, Kevin Cooke, John Cowan, Clayton Fuller, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Andy Gunther, Bill Hembree, Matt Laughridge Democrat: Kevin Van Ausdal
For candidate contact information, web ites, Facebook pages, video interviews and more, visit https://www.catoosawalkerpost.com/2020-candidates.html