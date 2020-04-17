Catoosa County government is assisting residents who have been impacted by the April 12-13 severe storms by waiving the fees for permits needed to repair and rebuild damaged properties.
Fees for building, demolition and electrical reconnection permits are being waived for properties that have been listed by inspectors as structurally damaged by the storms. Residents whose properties are not listed as structurally damaged may contact the Building Inspection Department at 706-965-4226 for an evaluation of their properties.
Additionally, Catoosa County residents are encouraged to contact the Building Inspection Department before they begin repairs to verify that the contractor they have chosen is properly vetted to work in Catoosa County. “Before beginning work on roofs, buildings or tree removal, please call us to verify that the contractor is properly licensed, bonded and insured to work in Catoosa County,” said James Davis, director of Planning and Inspections.
Davis said contractors who have been approved to work in Catoosa County have been issued blue permits that must be displayed on the dashboards of their vehicles, and that residents should avoid hiring workers who do not have the proper blue permits.