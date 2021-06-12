Catoosa County has enhanced its Cloud Springs canoe launch with new pavilions, barbecue grills and a shoreline bench.
The changes were made possible by leveraging a Georgia Department of Economic Development Explore Georgia grant with local matching funds.
In 2020, Catoosa County Parks and Recreation applied for and was awarded a $6,000 Explore Georgia Tourism Product Development grant to enhance tourism and outdoor recreation at the Cloud Springs canoe launch and beyond. With $6,000 in local matching funds, Parks and Recreation in partnership with Catoosa County Public Works completed the installation of two pavilions with picnic tables, two barbecue grilling stations and a bench along the shore of West Chickamauga Creek in May 2021.
“Thanks to the support of Explore Georgia and our hardworking crews at Parks and Recreation and Public Works, Catoosa County citizens can enjoy memorable outdoor experiences at Cloud Springs Canoe Launch,” said Catoosa County District 2 Commissioner Chuck Harris. “I am passionate about outdoor recreation and creating new ways for our neighbors to enjoy the natural beauty that makes Catoosa County’s quality of life so great.”
“We are thrilled to offer canoeists and kayakers new ways to enjoy their day on the shores of West Chickamauga Creek,” said Catoosa County Parks and Recreation Director Caitlin Conduff. “Paddlers love West Chickamauga Creek because it’s accessible to people of all skill levels and is connected to the Tennessee River Blueway with links from Chickamauga to Camp Jordan in East Ridge and beyond to the Tennessee River in Chattanooga.”
The Cloud Springs canoe launch is located at 82 Dietz Road in Ringgold.