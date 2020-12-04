Catoosa County commissioners have approved the purchase of 800 new banquet chairs to spruce up events at the Colonnade on the Benton Place Campus.
During the Dec. 1 Board of Commissioner’s meeting, Colonnade Director Lora Ogden presented the board with a bid recommendation for the new seating.
“First of all, I want to thank you for your support of The Colonnade,” Ogden said. “It’s been an interesting year in the event business and you guys have been very understanding, and I want to thank you for that.”
According to Ogden, she and her Colonnade staff received seven quotes for the chairs, and found one that will provide quality event seating for approximately $64.80 per seat.
“I am here tonight to ask approval for a bid for new banquet chairs for our facility,” Ogden said. “It will be 800 chairs, and the cost will be $51,843.74.”
Ogden explained that The Colonnade provides a great space for community events, and that the current chairs are a little past their prime.
“The chairs that we have are the chairs that were originally placed in the building when we opened in 2001, so they’re approaching 20 years old and over the years have sustained damage and just general wear and tear from 20 years of use,” Ogden explained. “I think it’s time for an upgrade, so I’m asking that you approve that bid for new chairs for our facility.”
Ogden also pointed out before the vote that funding was already earmarked for such a purchase in the budget.
“The funds were approved in the 2019 SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) funding,” Ogden said.
Chairman Steven Henry was in agreement with Commissioners Jeff Long and Chuck Harris who voted 3-0 to approve the purchase. Commissioners Charlie Stephens and Jim Cutler were absent from the meeting.
Ogden says the new chairs are a great addition given large events that take place at The Colonnade.
“Some of our events seat between six and seven-hundred people, so we need a substantial number of chairs that are in good condition for those larger events,” Ogden said.