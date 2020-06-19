Catoosa County will be celebrating Independence Day in true style, with fireworks, music, food and craft vendors, games for children, and a cruise-in.
“We felt,” says Catoosa Board of Commissioners Chairman Steven Henry, “that we needed a reboot of 2020, a way to sort of start over after all that’s happened.”
Catoosa County has contracted with Tennessee-based Pyro Shows to stage the $24,500 fireworks display on July 4. It is because of COVID-19 that the county was able to snag a show exactly on the Fourth. Pryo Shows, which does around 1,000 shows a year, many of them in places like Washington, D.C., and major sports venues, had a lot of cancellations because of the coronavirus, says the company’s southeast regional sales manager James Woods, which opened up opportunities for smaller municipalities and venues.
The Catoosa County fireworks will last 20 minutes, says Woods, and will be scripted with patriotic music. The part of a firework that explodes into a burst of color, he says, is called a star. Stars range in size from two to 12 inches. Larger stars cannot be used in areas dense with buildings or other risk factors.
Woods says the largest star slated for Catoosa County will be six inches and will achieve a 600-foot altitude with an 800-foot umbrella and a first-burst diameter of around 700 feet.
The fireworks will be the culmination of the festival. Attendees can show up as early as 1 p.m. to wander craft booths inside the colonnade. Handmade wood and textile items will be for sale, as well as jams and jellies, candles and much more.
Outdoor activities begin at 4 p.m. and include children’s play stations, a cruise-in and live music by four bands. The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard will also perform.
The County invites members of area car clubs to showcase their vehicles as part of the cruise-in.