The community is invited to celebrate Independence Day weekend at the Catoosa County Fireworks Fest 2021 with a variety of family-friendly fun activities to include spectacular fireworks, live music, food, children’s activities, and car cruise-in.
Catoosa County Fireworks Fest 2021 begins at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at the Northwest Georgia Amphitheater, 220 Catoosa Circle in Ringgold.
There is no admission fee, but food and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase from a variety of vendors. The fireworks show begins about 9:30 p.m.
“As our community and country return toward pre-pandemic life, we want people to celebrate our independence with an event that builds on our acclaimed fireworks festival that we launched last year,” said Catoosa County Commission Chairman Steven Henry. “Thanks to our great partnerships in the community, Catoosa County Fireworks Fest 2021 will bring families and neighbors together for an evening to remember.”
US 101 radio personality Styckman will be the master of ceremonies for the live performances on the Northwest Georgia Amphitheater stage. Artists in four bands will begin playing at 4 p.m. and continue until the fireworks show during these times:
- The Band Raven, 4-5 p.m.
- National Anthem/Presentation of the Colors, 5 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.
- Surrender, 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.
- Atomic Boogie, 7:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.
- Past to Present, 8:15 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Food, non-alcoholic drinks, and treats will be available from a variety of vendors, including Kona Ice, Choo-Choo Kettle Corn, Belaire Catering and Catering by Alan. Children’s activities will include face-painting, inflatable slides, crafting activities and fun backyard games. Catoosa County has invited members of area car clubs to showcase their vehicles with a cruise-in.