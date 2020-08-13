Paul Helmut Harwart, a senior instructor of Army JROTC at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School, is the recipient of one of eight PAGE Professional Scholarships sponsored by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE) Foundation.
The $1,500 scholarships are awarded annually through the PAGE Foundation to PAGE members pursuing advanced degrees in education who agree to teach in Georgia for three years. Harwart is a resident of Flintstone, Ga. He is pursuing an Ed.S. in advanced professional studies through Fort Hays State University in Fort Hays, Kansas.
“Nurturing new and experienced educators so that Georgia students benefit from their enhanced learning is a primary focus of PAGE,” said Craig Harper, executive director of the Professional Association of Georgia Educators. “It's an honor that the PAGE Foundation is able to provide scholarships for these deserving individuals to continue their education.”
As a 501(c)(3) organization, the PAGE Foundation’s core business is fundraising in support of Professional Association of Georgia Educators’ (PAGE) initiatives that provide professional learning, build leadership qualities, and enhance professional competence and confidence. The foundation also works to encourage and receive charitable support benefiting PAGE’s competitive academic programs such as PAGE Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR), PAGE Georgia Academic Decathlon (GAD), and the PAGE Academic Bowl for Middle Grades. Additionally, the foundation works closely with PAGE to provide scholarships for aspiring and veteran educators.
The Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE), the parent organization of the Foundation, is a statewide professional association of more than 97,000 teachers, administrators, and support personnel members. PAGE provides professional learning for educators to enhance competence and confidence, build leadership, and increase student achievement while providing the best in membership, legislative, and legal services and support.