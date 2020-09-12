Authorities arrested a Catoosa County middle school teacher for reportedly sending inappropriate photos to a child.
David Eugene Fowler, 37, of 455 Colony Circle, was charged Thursday, Sept. 10, with enticing a child for indecent purposes, obscene internet contact with a child, and electronically furnishing obscene materials to minors.
Fowler, a teacher at Ringgold Middle School since 2018, resigned his job the next day.
According to Sheriff Gary Sisk:
The Jasper County (Ga.) Sheriff’s Office told the Catoosa Sheriff’s Office that a young child was being sexually exploited over the internet by a man living in Catoosa.
Catoosa sheriff’s detectives, after an investigation, arrested Fowler Thursday, Sept. 10.
The investigation is ongoing, but there is no current evidence to suggest any of the victims live locally.
Fowler is being held without bond at the Catoosa jail, awaiting his first appearance hearing in Magistrate Court.