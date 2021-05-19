Thirteen Catoosa County Public Schools (CCPS) students gathered with their friends and families at The Colonnade Center in Ringgold on Tuesday, May 11, to receive recognition for completing certificates from Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) through their Robotics and Mechatronics pathway at the From HERE to CAREER! College and Career Academy.
This was the second ceremony held by the school system where students received cords to wear at graduation. According to CCPS Superintendent Denia Reese, four students from the Class of 2021 have completed four semesters in the Industrial Systems Technology, Robotics and Mechatronics pathway and will be graduating with six certificates from GNTC.
“There is little doubt of the need for these programs in our community,” said Reese.
The From HERE to CAREER! Academy offers eight pathways to the students in Catoosa County. While the permanent home for the academy is still under development, GNTC is hosting and instructing CCPS students on its Catoosa County Campus.
Graduating senior Zaniel Carroll, from Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School, said the program changed his life.
“Through this program I have learned my true potential,” Carroll said. “I want to thank GNTC instructors and the From HERE to CAREER! Academy staff for giving me this opportunity.”
Guest speaker Tyler Wolfe-Driver, a 2020 graduate of Ringgold High School and From HERE to CAREER! Academy, told guests of the ceremony that earning certificates from a higher education institution like GNTC has set him apart from his peers both in the classroom and on the job.
“My resume gets pulled every time,” he said. “This program opened so many doors for me and I am so grateful.”
After presentations from Wolfe-Driver and others, GNTC President Heidi Popham and Reese presented the students with their cords.
“There is no doubt these students will do great things,” said Popham.
According to Kristi Hart, GNTC director of High School Initiatives, Ringgold High School graduate Ashlyn Propst will continue attending GNTC after graduating high school to finish her associate degree in Cybersecurity at the end of summer and an associate degree in Networking Specialist by the end of next fall.
Listed are the students who received cords during the From HERE to CAREER! Academy Mechatronics Student Recognition and Cording Ceremony.
- Industrial Electrician and Industrial Motor Control Technician Certificates:
- Bentley Adkins, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School
- Andre Flores, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School
- Maddux Maynor, Ringgold High School
- Michael Songer, Heritage High School
- Joseph Stricker, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School
- Nicholas Williams, Ringgold High School
- Industrial Electrician, Industrial Motor Control Technician and Basic Mechatronics Specialist Certificates:
- Taylor Pease, Ringgold High School
- Kyle Pursley, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School
- Industrial Electrician, Industrial Motor Control Technician, Basic Mechatronics Specialist, Instrumentation and Controls Technician and Programmable Control Technician I and II Certificates:
- Zaniel Carroll, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School
- Connor Hutchins, Ringgold High School
- Lucas Loboda, Ringgold High School
- Malik Ware, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School
- Information Technology and Cybersecurity, CompTIA A+, PC Repair and Network Technician Certificates
- Ashlyn Propst, Ringgold High School