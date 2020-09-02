  • Landon Bradshaw, 118 Boxer Lane, Rock Spring, probation violation.
  • Chandler Gann, 281 Meadow Lark Drive, Ringgold, failure to appear.
  • Trent Green, 1920 Morgan Drive, Tunnel Hill, probation violation.
  • Quirio Guardado, homeless (Ringgold), driving without a valid license.
  • Mikeal Humes, homeless (Ringgold), criminal damage to property (2nd degree).
  • Susan McKenzie, homeless (Ringgold), failure to appear, housed for Fort Oglethorpe Police Department, theft by shoplifting.
  • Connie Mitchell, 41 Austin Circle, Rossville, probation violation.
  • Nathan Murphy, 441 East Teems Road, Ringgold, criminal trespassing (family violence).
  • Timothy Reese, 974 East Valley Road, Rossville, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (felony), possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute (felony).
  • Shawn Wallace, 10 Valley Drive, Florissant, Mo., hold for Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Compiled by editor Don Stiwell

