- Landon Bradshaw, 118 Boxer Lane, Rock Spring, probation violation.
- Chandler Gann, 281 Meadow Lark Drive, Ringgold, failure to appear.
- Trent Green, 1920 Morgan Drive, Tunnel Hill, probation violation.
- Quirio Guardado, homeless (Ringgold), driving without a valid license.
- Mikeal Humes, homeless (Ringgold), criminal damage to property (2nd degree).
- Susan McKenzie, homeless (Ringgold), failure to appear, housed for Fort Oglethorpe Police Department, theft by shoplifting.
- Connie Mitchell, 41 Austin Circle, Rossville, probation violation.
- Nathan Murphy, 441 East Teems Road, Ringgold, criminal trespassing (family violence).
- Timothy Reese, 974 East Valley Road, Rossville, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (felony), possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute (felony).
- Shawn Wallace, 10 Valley Drive, Florissant, Mo., hold for Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
web only
Catoosa County Sheriff's Office jail booking report for Sept. 1
Compiled by editor Don Stiwell
