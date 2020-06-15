Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk thanks everyone who rolled up their sleeves for the 6th annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive, while congratulating Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson.
Donors in Catoosa and Walker counties contributed 171 blood units during the event, which will benefit up to 513 people in regional health care facilities. This year’s Battle of the Badges competition resulted in another close victory, with Walker County winning by one donated unit.
The Catoosa County drive collected 85 units and Walker County’s drive collected 86 units.
“The support that the community provides every year for this blood drive never ceases to amaze me”, Sisk said. “Despite the pandemic and everything else going on, we surpassed typical mobile drive numbers and provided a great boost to the local blood supply. I applaud Sheriff Steve Wilson for this year’s victory and his mutual support for Blood Assurance.”
Sisk encourages people who can donate to do so regularly as the need continues for several blood types in the region. Donations can be made at Blood Assurance in Fort Oglethorpe at 2720 Lafayette St. More information is available online at www.bloodassurance.org.
“The need is always there, so please be a life-saver,” Sisk said. “We hope to see even more people for next year’s Battle of the Badges.”