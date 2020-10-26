Catoosa County Sheriff Gary R. Sisk announced the launch of the 2020 Stocking Full of Love program to support children in need with toys this Christmas season.
The Sheriff’s Office proudly sponsors the Stocking Full of Love program, which has provided Christmas toys for needy children in Catoosa County for more than three decades. Last year more than 1,100 children received assistance.
“With the uncertainties that many families are struggling with this year, I believe the number of children who need our help will be even greater,” Sheriff Sisk said.
Each year the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office accepts the names of children in need from Catoosa County schools, civic organizations, the community and state agencies.
This year, beginning Nov. 30, the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office will begin accepting the names of children aged 12 months to 14 years who would benefit from the program.
Anyone needing assistance with Christmas should call either 706-965-7138 or 706-965-7139 for an appointment. Names of children will be accepted Nov. 30 through Dec. 11, Monday through Friday between the 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
After Dec. 11, donated toys will be sorted and additional toys will be purchased with money raised through donations.
Anyone wishing to donate new toys can bring them to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office at 5842 Highway 41 in Ringgold, or call 706-935-2424 to arrange for the Sheriff’s Office to have the toys picked up at their home or business.
Donations can be made by check payable to Catoosa County Stocking Full of Love, in care of the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office, P.O. Box 909, Ringgold, GA 30736-0909.
“I am personally grateful for every dollar, every toy and every act of kindness that you can share to bring the joy of Christmas to hundreds of area children,” Sheriff Sisk said.