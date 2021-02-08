The Catoosa County Senior Center is under new management, with expanded days and hours of operation, a new phone number and services including new activities, programs, and future enhanced meals program.
Marie Barbee, formerly Catoosa County’s transit dispatcher, now serves as the director of the Catoosa County Senior Center. Barbee has extensive experience working with seniors and people with special needs.
“I am thankful for the opportunity to build on the success of our Senior Center by increasing the value of services to our citizens,” Barbee said. “We have some exciting activities already under way for February, and we are working with community partners to provide even more unique programs.”
“I am confident that Marie Barbee is the right person to lead our Senior Center to the next level of high-quality services for our senior neighbors, “said County Manager Alicia Vaughn. “Director Barbee has demonstrated her passion, skills and ability to enhance quality of life for our seniors through her service as transit dispatcher and has full support from me and our board of directors.”
The Catoosa County Senior Center, at 144 Catoosa Circle in Ringgold, is now open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and can be contacted during those hours at its new number, 706-935-3555. Activities for February have been scheduled to promote engagement, companionship, and physical activity. Barbee is working with staff to launch new meal services in the coming weeks.