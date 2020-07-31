The Catoosa County Board of Commissioners announced the planned reopening of the Catoosa County Senior Center for Monday, Aug. 3, at 8 a.m., with enhanced measures to help ensure the health and safety of its members and staff. The Catoosa County Senior Center closed March 13 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Members, staff and visitors will be screened for body temperature with no-contact thermometers upon entering the building and must follow CDC and Georgia Department of Public Health guidelines for wearing masks and practicing six-foot physical distancing.
People who have coughs, sore throats or other coronavirus symptoms will not be allowed to enter the building. Staff will sanitize areas and surfaces that people may encounter and will make hand sanitizer available throughout the facility.
Activities will include daily exercises, safe distance socializing and BINGO, but board and card games have been suspended. Hot meal service has been suspended through August, but members will continue to receive weekly food boxes. The Thrift Store will be open.
“Our careful, phased approach to safely reopening Catoosa County includes our Senior Center,” said Catoosa County Chairman Steven Henry. “While COVID-19 has affected our region and state, we are fortunate that the impact in our community has been less than in others. We love our senior citizens and want them to enjoy the best possible quality of life with their safety being top-of-mind.”
The Catoosa Senior Center provides free programs and resources for Catoosa County senior citizens at the Benton Place Campus. The center has a fully equipped exercise room, games such as BINGO and billiards, a library, and more.