The Catoosa County Senior Center is expanding its offering of services for people 60 years of age and up through a partnership with regional agencies that are able to provide enhanced support for nutrition, mobility, transportation, household needs, home healthcare, advocacy and more.
The partnership includes the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners, Northwest Georgia Regional Commission, Area Agency on Aging, and Coosa Valley Regional Services.
“Our commissioners and I are committed to providing the best quality services and support for our senior neighbors,” said Steven Henry, Board of Commissioners chairman. “We have worked hard to strengthen our relationships with outstanding regional partners who understand the needs of our seniors.”
A shared goal of the partnership is to assist elderly citizens with their desire to continue living in their homes and community instead of long-term facilities. This is accomplished through daily hot meal service at the Senior Center, home meal delivery through the Meals on Wheels program, caregiver assistance, housekeeping services, legal resources, Alzheimer and dementia care and home healthcare.
“We are so excited to partner with local, regional and state resources to bring the highest level of services and opportunities to Catoosa County’s senior citizens.” said Lloyd Frasier, Northwest Georgia Regional Commission executive director. “I invite people to visit the Northwest Georgia Area Agency on Aging website or call 1-800-759-2963 for more detailed information.”
“The Area Agency on Aging serves older adults in 15 counties of Northwest Georgia with support and services designed to assist them live safely, healthy and independently in their homes and communities,” said Lynne Reeves, Area Agency on Aging director. “We are continuing to serve senior citizens in Catoosa County and look forward to more enhanced program delivery through our partnership with the county and its leadership.”
Coosa Valley Regional Services works through 10 senior centers in nine Northwest Georgia counties to provide activities, congregate and home-delivered meals.
“It is Coosa Valley’s mission to provide services to the aging and disabled population and to enhance their quality of life and well-being while maintaining the dignity and respect they deserve,” said Coosa Valley Regional Services Executive Director Stacey Holbrook. “We have served Catoosa County for over 25 years and are looking forward to continuing our partnership with the county, its senior citizens, and the board of commissioners. We will strive to have a strong, positive workforce and work environment with better communication between clients and staff.”