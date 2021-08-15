The Catoosa County school system has strengthened its COVID-19 mask-wearing policy, just 10 days after saying that masks would be optional for students and staff.
On Thursday, Aug. 12, Superintendent Denia Reese said that, beginning Monday, students must wear masks on buses and in hallways during transitions.
Under the previous policy, issued Aug. 2, masks were “strongly recommended, especially in transitions,” but not required.
“I have been watching our COVID positive cases and quarantines this week,” Reese said Aug. 12 in a message to parents and guardians, “and I have been listening to parents and teachers. I think we all agree that our goal is to keep students and staff healthy and to maintain five-day, in-person learning all year.”
During the first week of school, which began Aug. 9, the school district had 24 students and nine staff cases of COVID-19; 453 students and 46 staff were in active quarantine.
During the last week of school before summer break, May 14-20, the district had six students and no staff cases, with 120 students and two staff in quarantine.
“Social distancing will be required for large group gatherings,” Reese said. “If social distancing is not possible, large group gatherings will be limited to outdoor venues.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending school-wide wearing of masks indoors, including teachers, staff, students and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.
Here is the full text of Reese’s message on Aug. 12:
I have been watching our COVID positive cases and quarantines this week, and I have been listening to parents and teachers. I think we all agree that our goal is to keep students and staff healthy, and to maintain 5-day in-person learning all year. Beginning August 16, 2021, we will add some layers of mitigation so we can hopefully avoid returning to a hybrid schedule.
Mitigation Strategies: Based on the number of positive cases and quarantines in the first week of school, CCPS will temporarily reinstate the following layered mitigation strategies:
- Masks are required on buses and in hallways during transitions (masks will be available);
- Physical distancing will be encouraged when feasible;
- Temperature scans will be required when entering the building;
- Parents and visitors will be required to wear masks;
- Social distancing will be required for large group gatherings. If social distancing is not possible large group gatherings will be limited to outdoor venues;
- Field trips will be limited;
- COVID Cleaning Technicians will continue enhanced disinfection protocols in schools and on buses, focusing on high-touch/high-traffic areas to prevent illness;
- Students and staff will be encouraged to wash hands often, and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the school;
- Teachers will reinforce proper health etiquette to prevent respiratory illnesses (example: covering coughs and sneezes);
- Contact tracing and quarantine for close contacts as follows:
- Individuals who are fully vaccinated* for COVID-19 who are exposed to someone with a confirmed COVID-19 case ARE NOT required to quarantine. *Individuals are considered fully vaccinated 14 days after their 2nd shot*
- Individuals who are not fully vaccinated who are exposed to someone with a confirmed COVID-19 case will not be required to quarantine IF THEY MEET THE FOLLOWING CONDITIONS:
- Both people were correctly wearing masks throughout the entire encounter; and
- The individuals maintained a distance of 3 feet apart throughout the encounter.
- Individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 3 months and recovered are not required to quarantine or get tested if they do not develop COVID-19 symptoms.
Communication: Our goal is to maintain transparency with parents and the community.
- Parents will be notified by email weekly if a student/staff member in their school tests positive for COVID;
- Weekly system-wide COVID positive numbers, by school, will be posted on the district website on Friday;
- Superintendent’s Updates will be posted on the website, and parents will receive a text message, if changes are necessary in a school or the system.