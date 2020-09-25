Catoosa County Public Schools launched an online survey for parents of students in hybrid instruction (pre-kindergarten, middle and high school).
Superintendent Reese said, “We opened in a hybrid model because we understood parents were concerned about returning to school with the uncertainty of COVID-19. As we approach the end of the first nine weeks, we wanted input from parents to determine when we should reopen on a more traditional schedule.”
More than 2,500 people participated in the survey, and 80% of the respondents wanted to return to a five-day school week. Fifty percent wanted to return in September or October, and 35% wanted to return in January.
“PreK students will begin school five days a week on October 26,” Reese said. “Since middle and high schools have larger classes and school populations, they will attend school on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Wednesday will be used for contact tracing and cleaning/disinfecting without students in the building. We plan for middle and high schools to move to a five-day schedule on November 30.”
In addition to listening to parents, Reese contacted the director of Public Health for the region. Catoosa County has been successful mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in the county and in the schools. Reese will continue to closely monitor positive cases in the system daily. If the virus spreads in a grade level or school, it may be necessary to switch to a hybrid model or distance learning for a short period of time.
The school system has taken many precautions to keep schools clean and disinfected specifically for the COVID-19 virus. Multiple temperature scanners are located in every school to make sure students and staff are healthy when they enter the building. Students and staff are encouraged to wash their hands frequently, transitions are planned to minimize large gatherings in hallways, traffic flows are mapped to encourage one-direction movements, and masks are required in areas where social distancing cannot be accomplished.
Reese said, “COVID-19 has created the most challenging decisions of my career. I believe face-to-face learning with a teacher is best for children, and from our survey the majority of parents agree; however, I also understand some parents are still afraid to send their children to school. We have been working very hard to consider all points of view. Unfortunately, it seems COVID is going to be with us for a while longer, so we have to find ways to safely bring our children back to school while mitigating the spread of the virus.”
Parents of pre-kindergarten, middle and high school students who are currently attending school in the hybrid model don’t need to take any action. These students will begin the four-day week on Oct. 26. Digital learning is available for parents who are not comfortable sending their child to school. If a middle or high school student is in the hybrid model and wants to transition to digital, or digital and wants to transition to in-person, parents need to contact child’s school. PreK students’ parents need to contact the District PreK Office at 706-965-6067 to make these changes. Please contact the school or the District PreK Office to make changes by Oct. 19.