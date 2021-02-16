The Catoosa County school system’s secondary students — grades 6-12 — will transition to a traditional class schedule in mid-March.
“The COVID positive cases have declined weekly since the report on January 7th (when students returned from the Christmas holiday break), and I am very happy to announce that Catoosa County Public Schools will return to a 5-day school schedule on March 15th,” Schools Superintendent Denia Reese said on the system’s website.”
The county’s middle and high school students (grades 6-12) went on a hybrid schedule on Nov. 19.
Elementary schools, including prekindergarten, are already on a five-day-a-week in-person schedule.
“March 12th is the end of the third 9 weeks, so returning to school on the 15th will allow secondary teachers time to plan for all of their students to return to school,” Reese said. “The system will continue to offer a digital learning option for those who would prefer to learn remotely.
“I want you to be confident that I will continue to monitor data — all day, every day,” she said. “This schedule will be fluid, based on COVID cases in each school. If numbers increase, it may be necessary to temporarily alter schedules for a class, grade level, or school before the end of the year.
“I appreciate the support I’ve received from parents and the community during this challenging time. I am looking forward to our PreK through 12th grade students returning to school on a 5-day schedule for the end of the year.”