Catoosa County Schools Superintendent Denia Reese, along with the principals of the county's three high schools, talked about the challenges of distance learning, the efforts being made to overcome them and some of the plans for graduation during a Facebook Live session on Thursday morning, April 23.
The conversation, held at Heritage High School and produced by the Heritage broadcast journalism department, was moderated by Steven Henry, chairman of the county Board of Commissioners.
The superintendent and all three principals — Chance Nix (Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe), J.R. Jones (Ringgold) and Ronnie Bradford (Heritage) — spoke of how they, their staffs and their students are handling everything school-related and how they are coping during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“It certainly has been a challenge and a different end to the school year than any of us ever imagined,” Reese said. “I'm very fortunate in the fact that we have three outstanding high school principals that have led the way in this different climate that we've been in.”
Nix, who once served as the School Resource Officer at LFO before later returning as its principal, said there were some similarities between law enforcement and school administration in that safety of those under your watch is the No. 1 priority.
He added that he never would have believed that, as a principal, he would have to focus on dealing with a pandemic. However, he said that the way that the county schools have responded to it is “incredible.”
“We've made good decisions that our citizens feel comfortable with,” he continued. “We have led the way in a lot of areas. I've watched news articles where other schools are doing what we've already implemented to keep our kids safe and I feel like our kids know that.”
Nix termed distance learning “a huge challenge,” but one that he feels has been met head-on.
“We were already doing a lot of that, but now we're doing all of it and it has been incredible to watch the kids and teachers get involved in this,” he explained.
“The pandemic is bad. Nobody wants this to happen, but I do think as a school, we've responded in the most appropriate way we can,” he continued. “We're trying to get our kids across that finish line to graduation and we're going to do it.”
Reese said the community has stepped up to help students obtain the equipment and technology needed to be able to study via distance learning. Students in the county all have Chromebooks and Reese said that the community has stepped up to ensure that students and their families have the internet access they need.
“When it became necessary for us to rely completely on distance learning, we had many families that didn't have internet access,” she said. “We had to figure out a plan for our students to be able to continue learning and for our teachers' need to have interaction with (students).”
She said that problem was solved, thanks to a partnership with Ringgold Telephone Co., which has helped provide hotspots and that other businesses and sponsors stepped up with donations to help cover the cost of providing the much-needed access.
Jones thanked Reese for her constant availability to the principals and added that the technology available through Google has helped administrators, teachers and students stay connected.
“Our teachers have been awesome with their students,” he said. “They've had Google meets with their students. I've been able to Google meet with our class officers in trying to plan some of the things for our graduation and, hopefully, we'll be able to have the school dance. Our students are excited to plan that.”
Jones added that everyone, including parents, have stepped up and gotten involved with the distance learning process.
“(Parents) are emailing and calling the teachers and teachers are talking to students,” he said. “Our teachers Google meet with each other by department once a week and stay on the phone with each other. They even have Google forms now to bounce ideas off each other on how to teach during this time.
“It's been different (and) it's been difficult, but we're finding new ways. We've adapted very well.”
Bradford said that the parents at his school have been “incredible,” despite all the stresses that can come with juggling jobs and trying to help their kids learn at home.
“They've been so wonderful to work with and our kids have made great efforts,” he said. “Families are in all kinds of different places. Our superintendent and our state superintendent have really just directed us to deal with compassion with everybody in different situations. Figure out what the situation is and help them instead of just focusing on compliance.”
Bradford also offered his appreciation to Reese and other school leaders for their leadership during the crisis.
“(They) have helped set our direction and everybody's just fallen into line to find out what they can do to help, whether it's a hotspot or Chromebook charger,” he stated. “And sometimes kids just need to see their teachers. They'll set up an individual Google meet, talk to them individually and help them walk through things. A few teachers do that every day so the students can just see their faces and talk to them.
“We are so fortunate that our county had the foresight to invest, in the past several years, in one-on-one technology for our kids and training for our teachers. We didn't anticipate this crisis, but we were in a good position to manage this because of the investment that's been going on for several years.”
Thursday's conversation also touched on the challenges the schools and its leaders are taking in trying to honor their seniors in the face of social distancing and restrictions on large gatherings.
“You see us sitting here,” Nix began. “I have on red. J.R. is in blue and Ronnie is in navy, but in the end, the way we have come together with this, we are all Catoosa and we are all for our kids. Our superintendent has sent us texts and emails and calls regularly and we have been meeting over and over again to ask this question: 'how do we recognize our seniors in these times?' Under the laws, federal, state and local that have been passed, 'how can we recognize them?'
“To watch how we have collaborated to find creative ways to do it has been incredible because nobody dreamed some of the things that we've would have come up with this way. These senior recognitions and doing these things digitally, I've seen several of these from the schools. They are incredible. Our kids are creative. They've done them from home themselves and sent them in and these things get pieced together, so our kids are going to have them forever.
“It's going to be a lot of fun in a crazy time to bring some normalcy and some fun into the lives of these seniors. It's going to be remarkable.”
Reese said the county school system is trying to do anything it can under the ever-changing social distancing guidelines to celebrate its seniors.
She added that middle and elementary schools are also coming up with ways for teachers to let students know they are thinking about them, including teacher parades for elementary school students and yard signs to honor middle school students who have gone above and beyond with distance learning.
“It's just been amazing, the kinds of things that our faculties and staffs have come up with to be able to keep some kind of contact with our students because we all miss each other,” she added. “I couldn't be more proud of our teachers, our social workers, our custodians and just every facet of the school system. They have all stepped up and really made everyone proud.”
All three principles also spoke directly about their students, especially the seniors, who they feel have done a tremendous job in handling the overall COVID-19 situation.
Jones said he was happy to be a part of a community that gets behind its schools and that he was very proud of his students, adding that they have had some very innovative ideas of their own during the shutdown.
“They've been very positive through this whole thing,” he said. “I've not heard one negative comment. They could have been very negative, especially the seniors because this is a tough time and they've lost several months of school, being with friends and a lot of events. But I've had not one student at all that has been negative towards anything that has happened. They've remained very positive and I've been very proud of our students for that.”
Bradford said he is also proud of the community effort he has seen in the face of hardships during his years of living in the county, saying that “when the going gets tough, the tough get going in Catoosa County.”
“We can overcome anything together,” he said. “I've seen that with the tornado in 2011 and the recent tornado and with the pandemic. We just pull together, we find some answers, work together and we can have solutions.
“Our families do that (along with) our churches, our businesses and our government. We'll get through this together. It will keep changing and we'll figure out solutions to serve our kids in our community and we'll do it together. I hope everybody just sees that we will get through this and that we're equipped to get through this because we all support each other and work together.”
Nix said he was thankful for the leadership of Reese and other community leaders in the county.
“I have watched her, as we all have, through two tornadoes and a pandemic,” he started. “Leading a classroom as a teacher is tough. Leading a school as a principal is monumental, but with 17 schools in the system, with all the regulations, the information and misinformation and trying to dissect all of that to make the best choice for every student in our county, it has been remarkable. She's done an incredible job of that. I know we've all said that privately and publicly and she really, really has.
“Also the leaders in our community. Our local officials, our sheriff's office, the police department, the fire department, the commissioners and chairman have done incredible jobs. I think we're all just very thankful that we are in a community where that takes place because, unfortunately, it's not the same everywhere. We are very fortunate in this community to have that type of structure in place.”
Reese said she appreciated all of the compliments, but said she couldn't do her job alone.
“I couldn't do anything without the support of the Board of Education,” she stated. “I think they all deserve a special commendation during this time because it is unprecedented and we are navigating it day-to-day. They are very supportive and I just want to say how much I appreciate them.”
She closed by echoing Nix's thanks and appreciation to local government and county officials for their support, especially in light of the recent situations with tornadoes and the virus outbreak.
“It is a blessing to enjoy the support that we have in our community,” she added. “A very special 'thank-you' because we could not have done this alone. I think that's what everybody is saying. It's all a concerted effort and I look forward to being on the other side of this.”
The full conversation is on the Catoosa County Government's Facebook page in the “Videos” section.