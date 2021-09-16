Catoosa County Schools Superintendent Denia Reese will retire during this school year, the county Board of Education announced. Reese has been superintendent for 16 years.
“The board acknowledges the many accomplishments, awards, and excellence she has achieved in advancing our school system,” the board said in a news release, “and the lives of thousands of school children. Her service is commended and we wish her well in her retirement.
“For many years, Catoosa County Public Schools has been recruiting from within through its Aspiring Leader Academy, and has identified and promoted many current employees to move through the ranks. For this and other reasons, the board intends to begin with a methodical process of attempting to select a superintendent candidate from our current employee base, rather than seeking candidates from outside of our school system.
“The board intends to proceed in an expeditious and thoughtful manner with the selection process, and internal applications for the superintendent’s position may be submitted from October 1, 2021, through October 18, 2021, through our website.
“If this process does not find the right fit for this position, candidates will be considered from outside of our school system.
“Finally, the board wants to assure the public that it will be committed to finding a good match for a candidate who can work well to begin new opportunities for our students and staff, and who is committed to advancing important initiatives started during Mrs. Reese’s tenure.”