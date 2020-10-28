A Catoosa County bus driver was fired Wednesday morning, Oct. 28, due to suspicion of being impaired, the school system said in a news release.
The driver, Tonya Knight, had one student on the bus when she hit a pole while turning around at a gas station near the fire hall in Fort Oglethorpe.
There were no injuries. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School student resource officer (SRO) retrieved the student from the accident, and the student was returned to school safely.
When the driver was questioned by the officer working the accident, he was suspicious that she was impaired; therefore, she was arrested.
“I will not tolerate a bus driver having any type of impairment,” School Superintendent Denia Reese said, “We do not have the details of the investigation from the Georgia State Patrol. However, since the bus driver has been arrested under suspicion of impairment I have terminated her immediately.”
Knight had been employed with the school system since September 2019. She passed her initial drug and alcohol screening, and she has passed all random drug and alcohol screenings since. She has no previous incidents in her personnel file.