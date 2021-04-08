The Catoosa County Board of Education is reviewing and updating the system’s strategic plan. The board values input from parents and community members, so a stakeholder survey is posted on the system’s website (www.catoosa.k12.ga.us) to receive feedback. Stakeholder input will be used to determine priorities, and establish goals and objectives for the school system for the next five years.
Superintendent Reese said, “The board received valuable input from stakeholders on the last strategic plan survey. It is very important for us to understand the community’s priorities and expectations when we are making important decisions for the future.”
The survey will be available until May 3, 2021.