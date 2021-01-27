Catoosa County’s secondary school students will continue their hybrid schedule — two on-campus days and three virtual days each week — during February.
The county’s middle and high school students (grades 6-12) went on the hybrid schedule on Nov. 19.
Schools Superintendent Denia Reese said the decision to remain on the hybrid schedule is
Students returned to classes from Christmas break on Jan. 7.
Elementary schools, including prekindergarten, will remain on a five-day-a-week in-person schedule.

Reese will announce on Feb. 22 the schedule for March.
Elementary schools, including prekindergarten, will remain on a five-day-a-week in-person schedule.
Reese will announce on Feb. 22 the schedule for March.
Here is the full text of Superintendent Reese’s message to students and parents, delivered Friday, Jan. 22:
“Based on the number of secondary students who have tested positive for COVID since we’ve returned from Christmas break, CCPS will remain on the hybrid schedule in secondary schools for February.
“Prior to Christmas break, the highest number of student cases was on December 3rd (32). When we returned to school after Christmas, we had the highest number of student cases on January 7th (42). On January 14th and 21st, student cases have remained high (28 and 29). Even though secondary students are attending school on the hybrid model, their COVID numbers represent between 67% - 69% of the total student cases from January 7th - January 21st.
“No one wants our secondary students on a more traditional schedule more than I do. I sincerely hope that we can return to school on a more traditional schedule in the spring, and that our 2021 seniors can enjoy their end-of the-year activities. I will make an announcement about the March schedule by February 22nd.
“ELEMENTARY SCHOOL SCHEDULES (including PreK)
“Elementary Schools will remain on a 5-day a week schedule. Social distancing is possible in elementary schools since most classes have 16-18 students. I watch student and employee cases closely, and I will make decisions for individual schools as necessary. If cases or quarantines increase with students or employees, an elementary classroom or school may transition to digital learning.”