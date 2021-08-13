Catoosa County commissioners are scheduled on Aug. 20 to adopt a proposed $32 million budget for 2022 for county government.
The proposed general fund budget is $32,386,207, an increase of $809,000 (2.56%) over the 2021 budget, after excluding a $6.3 million transfer to the capital projects fund. Projected revenue increased by $809,000.
The budget includes the collective input from all county department heads, elected officials, and outside agencies.
The county’s government's budget year runs from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.
The Board of Commissioners held a public hearing on Aug. 12 in the county’s Administrative Building to discuss the proposed budget. Also, the board is scheduled to hold three days (Aug. 13-15) of planning sessions out of town to discuss the budget and planning issues.
Under the proposed budget, commissioners are recommending a rollback of the property tax rate.
For the fair market value of an average county home of $175,000, a homeowner would see a 9.08% reduction of their Catoosa County property taxes (assuming no change in assessed value) based on the Board of Commissioners recommendation of a general maintenance and operation millage rate rollback to 5.835. The 2020 rate is 6.418
As required by state law, the proposed budget is balanced for the general fund, special revenue funds, and the capital projects funds. The proposed 2022 budget includes the special revenue, capital projects and enterprise funds. Special revenue funds are used to account for financial resources that are legally or administratively restricted for special purposes, the two largest being the Fire & Rescue fund and the E911 fund. Capital projects funds are used for the acquisition and/or construction of capital assets other than those financed by other funds, with the two largest being the 2019 SPLOST (special-purpose local-option sales tax) fund and the new capital projects fund. Enterprise funds are used to account for all county operations that are financed on a self-supporting basis, the largest being the solid waste management fund.