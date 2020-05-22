Heritage High School held drive-thru graduations Thursday evening, May 21.
It was the first of three Catoosa County high schools to hold the drive-thru ceremonies. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe and Ringgold high schools will hold their drive-thru ceremonies today (Friday, May 22).
All three schools plan to hold traditional graduation ceremonies at the end of July, thereby giving students two options.
“We understand that some students with extenuating circumstances such as military training, moving out of the area, and so on, may need to have graduation and receive their diploma at the end of May,” Schools Superintendent Denia Reese said in April when announcing the school system’s plans for graduation ceremonies amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “These students may choose to individually receive their diploma in a drive-through ceremony.”
At Heritage High on Thursday (May 21), 22 students opted for the drive-thru ceremony. Each graduate, after receiving his or her diplomas, was given about 15 minutes to make photo memories with family, friends and school staff.
Here’s the schedule for traditional graduation ceremonies planned in July:
- Heritage High School: Thursday, July 30, at 8 p.m. at Jeff Sims Field at Heritage Stadium
- LFO High School: Friday, July 31, at 8:20 p.m. at LFO’s Tommy Cash Stadium
- Ringgold High School: Friday, July 31, at 8 p.m. at RHS’s Don Patterson Stadium.