The Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce and Catoosa County government are inviting you to participate in the first Catoosa County Run, White & Blue 5K Road Race and 1 Mile Fun Run.
The event, set for Saturday, July 3, is sponsored by Heritage Funeral Home, Ringgold Telephone Company, and CHI Memorial.
“The Chamber is excited to host this great community event,” Chamber President Amy Jackson said. “We plan to hold the Run, White & Blue annually for our citizens as well as visitors to experience more of what Catoosa County has to offer. Please come out and run, walk, or cheer the runners on. Register today at Catoosa.Info/5k and get the inaugural T-shirt as part of the experience.”
Beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 3,, the 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run will kick off at The Colonnade at 264 Catoosa Circle in Ringgold.
The 5K Road Race is $25 per person until the day of the race, on which the price will increase to $35 per person. Kids 18 and under along with anyone participating in the 1 Mile Fun Run have a registration fee of $20.
The 5K features a relatively flat and fast course that will be timed by Scenic City Multi-Sport, with traffic control provided by Catoosa County Sheriff's Office until 9 a.m.
Runners will start near the Northwest Georgia Amphitheater, run around The Colonnade before coming back through the Benton Place Campus and taking a left onto Old Mill Road. From there, they will turn right and run along the shoulder of Battlefield Parkway and take a right at Pine Grove Road. There will be an aid/water station available at this turn. Once on Pine Grove, runners will continue straight until they hook right onto Old Mill and head back towards the Benton Place Campus. A left onto Catoosa Circle leads towards a sprint to the finish alongside the Fun Runners.
All participants will receive a Run, White, & Blue race T-shirt in their packets. Packet pickup is Friday, July 2, from 4-6 p.m. at The Colonnade Pavillion or Saturday, July 3, from 6:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. T-shirts are available while supplies last to those registering after June 15.
Overall male and overall female medals will be presented to the winners at 9 a.m. on July 3,, along with public recognition later that evening on the Northwest Georgia Amphitheater stage at the Catoosa County Fireworks Festival concert. Fastest team trophies will be presented to the top two teams in both the public and business categories. These times will be calculated after the race concludes. The fastest team winners will be announced on stage at the Fireworks Festival later that evening.
Public teams consist of employees of a public entity — that is, city or county employees.
Business teams consist of employees of a private company.