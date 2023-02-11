Catoosa Chamber CEO and County and City leaders

The Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce hosted a luncheon featuring leaders from the county and both cities who shared updates on their governments. From left: Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce CEO Amy Jackson, Ringgold City Council member Kelly Bomar, Catoosa County Board of Commissioner chairman Larry Black, Ringgold City Council member Rhonda Swaney, and Fort Oglethorpe City Manager Molly Huhn.

 Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce

The Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce held its annual “State of the County and Cities” luncheon on Feb. 9, at which leaders from the municipalities shared updates on how their governments are doing.

Representing Catoosa County was chairman of the Board of Commissioners Larry Black. City council members Kelly Bomar and Rhonda Swaney represented Ringgold, and city manager Molly Huhn spoke for Fort Oglethorpe.

