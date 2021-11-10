Catoosa County has moved its Catoosa-Dade-Walker COVID-19 Vaccination Station to the county’s Health Department. Moreover, it is now offering the vaccine Monday through Friday.
The vaccination station, which was set up in January at the Senior Center on the Benton Place campus and offering the vaccine on Thursday evenings, has provided nearly 55,000 vaccinations to North Georgia residents, said John Pless, Catoosa County’s public information officer.
“We are thankful,” Board of Commissioners Chairman Steven Henry said, “for the outstanding service from our first responders and health care providers who have worked long hours in all types of weather to provide our citizens with access to the vaccine. Our partnership with the Georgia Department of Public Health provides the best path forward in our continuing fight against the COVID pandemic with all three vaccines available five days a week at our Health Department.”
The regional vaccination station operation included the Catoosa County Fire Department, Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office, Catoosa County Emergency Management Agency, Puckett EMS, Walker County Fire Rescue, Walker County Sheriff’s Office, Dade County Fire Departments, Dade County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Department of Public Health, CHI Memorial including CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia Administrator Angie Stiggins and CHI Memorial Lead Pharmacist Carey Smith.
The health department, like the Senior Center, is located on the Benton Place Campus at 145 Catoosa Circle in Ringgold.
Pless said the transition not only increases access to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to five days a week but also provides the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines.
