Catoosa County government received the LeaderGov “Excellence in Learning Award” for its successful completion of a yearlong professional and leadership development program that supports employees in ways that help them deliver the highest possible quality of services to citizens. Additionally, LeaderGov recognizes several employees who completed the program as “top performers.”
Since early 2020 Catoosa County department leaders and employees participated in more than 690 hours of live learning and completed more than 350 online leadership and teamwork courses in LeaderGov’s monthly workshops. The professional training focused on a variety of topics, including improving teamwork, productivity, goal setting, customer service, morale, and communication.
“The Board of Commissioners and I are proud of our department heads and employees for their success in the program,” said Catoosa County Manager Alicia Vaughn. “Our community is fortunate to have such dedicated county employees who are passionate about serving our citizens.”
“The energy and commitment that the Catoosa leadership team and employees put into this professional development program will directly benefit Catoosa County,” said Tim Fenbert, co-founder and president of LeaderGov. “Each person has grown in their ability to serve citizens at a higher level and their ability to function as a high-performing team.”
LeaderGov recognized five employees as “top performers” for their learning consistency and total points scored through its Learning Academy system: Randy Camp, Daniel Walston, Jim White, Jennifer Barr, and Glenn Davis.
“We are fortunate to have a great partnership with LeaderGov, who are committed to helping our employees strive to achieve their very best,” said Catoosa County Human Resources Director Ann Cain. “Our commitment to continuing education and training for employees is greatly enhanced with our LeaderGov partners.”
“Catoosa County Manager Alicia Vaughn and Human Resources Director Ann Cain deserve a lot of credit for organizing and supporting this learning program,” said Bill Stark, LeaderGov co-founder and vice president. “Employees are any organization’s largest and most vital asset and Ann and Alicia have demonstrated a real commitment to excellence for Catoosa County in completing this first year of the LeaderGov program.”