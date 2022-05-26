From left: Superintendent Charles Nix, Taylor Davis (LFO), Caden Reno (LFO), Isaac Richardson (RHS), Landon Albright (HHS), Joseph Stricker (LFO), Michael Songer (HHS), and Board of Education members Gloria Hunt and Suzan Gibson. CCPS
On Monday, May 23, Catoosa County Public Schools, the Board of Education, the From HERE to CAREER Academy board of directors, and Georgia Northwestern Technical College recognized students who have earned Technical College Certificates.
Landon Albright, Taylor Davis, Caden Reno, Isaac Richardson, and Jaxson Yager completed two semesters and earned the Industrial Electrician and Industrial Motor Controls Technician Certificates. Michael Songer and Joseph Stricker completed four semesters and earned the Advanced PLC/HMI Technician Certificate, in addition to the two certificates they earned their first year.
The cording ceremony is a special annual event for From HERE to CAREER Academy students to be recognized. Parents, family members, business partners, and community members are invited to celebrate students’ success. Students receive a green cord from the Academy for each certificate they complete and a teal cord from GNTC for each year they complete. The students wear the cords when they graduate from high school to commemorate their accomplishments. Superintendent Charles Nix and GNTC President Heidi Popham presented students with their cords.
Superintendent Charles Nix provided a compelling inspiration and challenge for the students. He said, “The keys to success in life are attitude, outlook, and mentality. He challenged the students to approach life with a ‘winner’s’ mindset seeking solutions in every situation.”
Popham closed the ceremony discussing the partnerships that created this opportunity for students. She said, “Today is a result of strong partnerships between Catoosa County Public Schools, GNTC, and business leaders in Catoosa County to develop the Mechatronics Pathway. She recognized the students for their commitment to success in this program and commended the parents for supporting their children in setting and achieving high goals.”
The From HERE to CAREER Academy is under construction on the Benton Place Campus. The Mechatronics Pathway will remain at GNTC’s Catoosa County Campus. The new school will open in August 2023 with seven additional pathways.
Superintendent Nix said, “The Board of Education listened to the community, and we understand that preparing students for success in their future is a priority for parents. The From HERE to CAREER Academy demonstrates our commitment to ensure that students are well prepared to continue post-secondary education and highly-skilled to begin a career after graduation.”