Catoosa County Public Schools will use the district food distribution site and dates to distribute Pre-K Class Lottery “Request for Enrollment” forms and to collect these forms. Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe High School is the food distribution site.
Lottery enrollment forms may be picked up or returned on the following dates and times:
- Monday, April 27, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Monday, May 4, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Monday, May 11, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
All completed forms must be returned to LFO High School no later than Monday, May 11, at 10 a.m.
Forms returned after May 11 will not be included in the PreK Lottery Drawing but names will be added to the Waiting List following the drawing.
Questions about the enrollment forms may be sent to: Gina Haynes, Elementary Improvement Specialist at ghaynes@catoosa.k12.ga.us. Please include a telephone contact number in your message.
PreK Lottery Drawing
The public drawing to award PreK classroom assignments will be held via a live-stream process. The drawing will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Access to the live stream will be posted on the school’s district website on Monday, June 15, 2020.
Names included in the drawing will follow the requirements included in the Enrollment form packet and will include only those of student’s whose completed packet was returned by the May 11th deadline.
If a child is placed into a Catoosa County PreK classroom, parents will be contacted between June 17 and June 30.
Actual PreK enrollment is scheduled to begin the week of July 6 (unless COVID-19 guidelines require a change).