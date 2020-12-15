Catoosa County residents who recycle their natural Christmas trees at designated locations are eligible to get free mulch, thanks to a partnership between the Catoosa County Public Works Department and the University of Georgia Extension Office in Ringgold.
“Let the magic of the Christmas season continue giving throughout the year,” said Catoosa County UGA Extension Office Agriculture & Natural Resource Agent Julia Willingham. “Recycling trees reduces waste in our landfill and provides a natural resource to help gardens and yards thrive in the next growing season.”
Beginning Dec. 26 and continuing through Jan. 10, residents can bring their natural Christmas trees with all the decorations removed to either of two locations for recycling: in the field across from Boynton Elementary School at 3938 Boynton Drive and at the end of the parking lot at Jack Mattox Park at 941 Pine Grove Road. Free mulch will be available at both locations from Jan. 11 through March 31, or as long as supplies last, only to Catoosa County residents who recycled their Christmas trees.
“Two green thumbs up for our partnership with the UGA Extension Office and the opportunity to raise awareness about the benefits of keeping Catoosa County clean,” said Catoosa County Public Works Director Buster Brown. “The more Christmas trees we recycle, the more free mulch we can provide to our participating neighbors for the spring.”