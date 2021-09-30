The fourth annual Catoosa County Parks & Recreation Fall Festival will bring its renowned family-friendly entertainment, food, activities, and crafts to a new site this year.
The event will be held at Ringgold Recreational Complex off of Emberson Drive on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 3-6 p.m.
There is no cost to the public for parking and attending the 2021 Fall Festival. Guests can enjoy family-friendly activities, including inflatables, face-painting, games, a duck derby presented by Communities in Schools, food, craft vendors, cornhole and more.
“We are excited about bringing our community together again for a fun, family-friendly day to celebrate the change of seasons and our local culture,” said Catoosa County Parks and Recreation Director Caitlin Sharpe. “The weather forecast looks great, and our Parks & Rec team is working hard with our food and crafts vendors so that everyone enjoys a memorable experience.”
Parking will be available in and around the Ringgold Recreational Complex on Emberson Drive. Updates will be on the Catoosa County Government and Catoosa County Parks & Recreation Facebook pages.