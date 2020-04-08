Some public areas may have temporarily shut down due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but the Catoosa County Parks and Recreation Department still has options available for local residents to be able to get in some exercise and enjoy the outdoors.
While the batting cages and the playground at Jack Mattox Park in Ringgold remain closed, fishing at Jack Mattox pond is allowed and the disc golf course at the complex is also open, as are the walking trails. The walking trails at Keith Park and at the Woodstation Community Center are also open at this time and hiking and fishing are also available at the Elise Holmes Nature Park at 88 Ben Holmes Road, Ringgold.
“Our walking trails, hiking paths and disc golf course, we're keeping those open for as long as we possibly can,” CCPRD Director Caitlin Conduff said. “We just ask that if you're coming to the parks with your family, obviously, you can stay in close quarters. But for individuals or small groups, just try to give a lot of space between each other.”
Per Gov. Brian Kemp's statewide executive order, which went into effect at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 3, there are exceptions to the basic shelter-in-place rule. One of these rules states that a resident or visitor of Georgia is not required to shelter in place if they are “engaging in essential services.” These essential services include “engaging in activities essential for the health and safety of your household” and “engaging in outdoor exercise activities so long as you have six (6) feet between people who do not live in your household.”
The CCPRD also operates a pair of canoe launches, one on West Chickamauga Creek at 82 Dietz Road, Ringgold, and the other at the Graysville Bridge at 1789 Graysville Road, Ringgold. Both launches are also still open, but Conduff requests that people keep their distance from each other as they launch their boats into the water.
Hours for the parks are genuinely dawn to dusk for all locations. Picnic tables are also being regularly cleaned for use by visitors. Conduff said the soccer goals on the fields at the Woodstation Community Center can be used, but need to be limited to individual families and very small groups. However, bathroom facilities at all of the parks are currently closed for safety reasons.
She added while it was great to see people still using the parks and being active during this unusual time. She asked that visitors to the parks do their part to help prevent overcrowding.
“We've actually been having to maintain our parks and doing our trash runs a little bit more than we have in the past, so it's great in a sense, but it's also a little nerve-wracking,” she said. “So once you kind of start seeing the sun go down and you pull into the park and you see too many cars, maybe just rethink it (and) come back at a different time. There are just a few things were trying to adjust to make it happen and leave them open for people.”
The CCPRD is also offering some “stay-at-home” programs during this time.
They are currently holding a fairy/gnome house building challenge, in which participants are asked to create tiny buildings made from outdoor materials, such as twigs, rocks, moss and pine cones, and “at home” materials like birdhouses, doll houses, milk cartons and terracotta pots.
The houses should be submitted to the CCPRD office by the last week of June to be featured on the Enchanted Trail at the Elise Holmes Nature Park.
Currently on the department's Facebook page are some activities and games, created by CCPRD programmers, Chelsea Hoge and Kim Sawyer. These include family participation activities for the week of Easter, including how to make homemade egg dye, an Easter basket building challenge and an M&M challenge with prizes for the winners.
Educational videos about salamanders and other animals that can be seen at the Jack Mattox Pond, as well as videos about bugs and other backyard critters for Naturalist Week, are available for viewing on the Facebook page.
Conduff said that a yoga instructor will also be doing some Facebook Live videos for an upcoming Sports Week and that there will be other activities for children that will encourage them to go outside and be active.
For older children, the CCPRD has launched a van wrapping contest, which will be open to middle and high school students, as well as home-schooled students. The young artists can submit artwork that will be placed on the CCPRD van. Prizes will include framed artwork, CCPRD hats and gift cards to Michael's for the winners.
Contest details and entry forms can be found on the CCPRD website at catoosarec.com or by calling 706-891-4199.