Catoosa County commissioners, Parks and Recreation Department officials, contractors and Chamber of Commerce representatives turned shovels for the official groundbreaking ceremony of the Poplar Springs Park renovation project that includes new, world-class baseball and softball fields and related facilities.
During the groundbreaking, the Chamber of Commerce recognized the Parks and Recreation Department as the “Tourism Partner of the Month” for June.
“We are excited to provide local families with a place to gather and play baseball and softball in the Poplar Springs community that they can be proud of,” said Catoosa County Parks and Recreation Department Director Caitlin Conduff. “Many families have fond memories of playing at Poplar Springs, and this renovation project demonstrates the value of our county parks and our special local option sales tax (SPLOST) to enhance our quality of life.”
Catoosa County government is working with contractor Integrated Properties and architect Andy Carlson for a re-imagined, upgraded Poplar Springs Park to include several field renovations.
The $1.7-million renovation of Poplar Springs Park is made possible through an allocation of SPLOST proceeds by the county Board of Commissioners.
“As good stewards of our taxpayer dollars we are proud to put a portion of our SPLOST funds to work in the Poplar Springs community in ways that will benefit all of Catoosa County,” said Catoosa County District 4 Commissioner Charlie Stephens. “The renovation of Poplar Springs Park demonstrates the Board of Commissioners’ commitment to our recreation and youth sports programs. I am thankful for the partnership between our county government, Integrated Properties and architect Andy Carlson.”
Renovations to Poplar Springs Park are scheduled to be completed in October, weather permitting, with a grand opening scheduled for November.