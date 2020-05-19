Data released by the U.S. Census Bureau shows 63.7% of Catoosa County residents have submitted their 2020 Census self-responses, which places the county in the lead for the Northwest Georgia region and in 9th place among all of the state’s 159 counties. This self-response rate is ahead of the Georgia response rate of 55.7% and the national response rate of 59.6%.
“I am proud that so many of our neighbors recognize how important it is to respond to the 2020 Census,” said Catoosa County Manager Alicia Vaughn. “Our community continues to grow, so it’s critical that we all realize the value of having an accurate head count that will help steer our course during the next decade.”
Census data determines a community’s representation in the U.S. House of Representatives and is used to redraw boundaries of congressional and state legislative districts. The data also guides the allocation of funds for a community’s public resources like roads, hospitals, schools and senior centers.
“More than $675 billion in federal funding is distributed each year to communities across the country based on census data,” said Demetria Commings Fears, partnership specialist with Atlanta Regional Census Center, U.S. Census Bureau. “To help communities thrive, it’s important that everyone participates in the 2020 Census.”
Vaughn said Catoosa County residents who have not yet submitted their 2020 Census responses can do so by mailing their Census questionnaires, calling 844-330-2020 or going online at www.my2020census.gov. 2020 Census representatives are in the community to follow up with residents at their homes. For more information about the Census, people can watch this brief video: https://youtu.be/Syg4zqb0iCU.
“I encourage all of our neighbors to take advantage of either one of the convenient, quick and secure ways that they can respond to the 2020 Census,” Vaughn said. “It’s great that Catoosa County is leading the region, but I ask our neighbors to help us be the leader in our state.”