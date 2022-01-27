Area residents will soon have another free drive-through COVID-19 testing site in Catoosa County.
Beginning Tuesday, Feb. 1, a free drive-through testing station will open at the Women’s Center building on the CHI Memorial Hospital-Georgia campus at 100 Gross Crescent Circle in Fort Oglethorpe, said John Pless, public information officer for Catoosa County government. It will provide no-cost, drive-through COVID-19 testing on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., he said.
A free drive-through station is already in operation at The Colonnade at 264 Catoosa Circle on the Benton Place Campus in Ringgold. It offers free drive-through testing Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
No prior registration is required for the PCR tests that are performed by self-administered nasal swabs to determine the presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, Pless said. There are no eligibility requirements other than having a Georgia address. Results will typically be available by email or text message within 36 hours of taking the tests.
Anyone who has COVID-19 type symptoms or has been in close contact recently with a person infected with the virus needs to be tested for COVID-19, even if they are fully vaccinated, Pless said.
The Women’s Center testing site is being made possible through a partnership with the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners, Georgia Department of Public Health, LTS, and CHI Memorial Hospital-Georgia, Pless said.