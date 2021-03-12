Catoosa County government and its partners have launched an online portal now open to Georgia residents who wish to register for their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to be given at the Catoosa County Colonnade and Health Department campus.
The Catoosa County Colonnade and Health Department are at the Benton Place Campus, 264 Catoosa Circle in Ringgold.
Georgia residents can access and complete the COVID-19 vaccine registration form at https://tinyurl.com/d9pauz27. People without internet access can register by calling the Catoosa County COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 423-800-8004 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Expanded eligibility
Effective March 8 pre-K, K-12 and DECAL licensed or exempt childcare programs educators and staff are eligible for the vaccine.
Also newly-eligible are adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their caregivers and parents of children with complex medical conditions.
An intellectual disability is a disability characterized by significant limitations in both intellectual functioning and in adaptive behavior, which covers many everyday social and practical skills. This disability originates before age 22.
A developmental disability is a physical or mental impairment that happens before age 22, is expected to last a lifetime and impacts at least three activities of daily living. Activities of daily living include self-care, receptive and expressive language, learning, mobility, self-direction, capacity for independent living and economic self-sufficiency.
Complex medical conditions include malignancies requiring active treatment, immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) including organ transplant (bone marrow or solid organ) within 2 years, critical congenital heart disease, asthma (moderate to severe), sickle cell disease, diabetes, obesity (BMI >95%), cystic fibrosis, technology dependence (e.g. BiPAP, trach) and significant neurologic injury or condition (e.g. hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy, traumatic brain injury, congenital anomaly, acute flaccid myelitis) with functional/developmental impairment (e.g. cerebral palsy, developmental disability, prematurity, mitochondrial disease).
Eligibility effective March 15
The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) and Gov. Brian Kemp announced March 10 the state will expand its vaccine eligibility Monday, March 15, to include adults aged 55 and older, individuals with disabilities and certain medical conditions.
Individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities are already eligible for vaccination. This expansion includes disabilities caused by an injury (e.g., traumatic brain injury or spinal cord injury), a disability due to a longstanding condition that could cause vision loss, nerve damage or loss of a limb, or a disability due to illness such as ALS or multiple sclerosis.
The medical conditions referenced are:
- Asthma (moderate to severe)
- Cancer
- Cerebrovascular disease
- Chronic kidney disease
- Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
- Cystic Fibrosis
- Diabetes
- Hypertension or high blood pressure
- Heart conditions
- Immunocompromised
- Liver disease
- Neurologic conditions
- Overweight and obesity
- Pregnancy
- Pulmonary fibrosis
- Sickle Cell Disease
- Thalassemia (blood disorder)
For more information from the Georgia Department of Public Health, go to https://dph.georgia.gov.