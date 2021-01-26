Catoosa County government on Tuesday, Jan. 26, launched a COVID-19 vaccine hotline in partnership with the Georgia Department of Public Health.
County residents can call 423-800-8004 and provide basic contact information so that they can be scheduled for appointments to receive COVD-19 vaccinations.
Ringgold Telephone Co. is providing 15 phone lines, equipment and support dedicated to the hotline call center at the Catoosa County Colonnade.
County government and Chamber of Commerce employees will staff the call center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until further notice.
The county Health Department, an affiliate of the state Department of Public Health, will continue to take calls through its phone line at 706-406-2022 from residents who wish to sign up for COVID-19 vaccines as well as other routine Health Department business. More information from the state Department of Public Health is available at https://nwgapublichealth.org and https://dph.georgia.gov.
Supplies of COVID-19 vaccine remain limited throughout the region. COVID-19 vaccinations are currently only available by appointment to residents 65 years old and up, health care workers and first responders.