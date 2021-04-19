The Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce and Catoosa County Economic Development Authority are holding the Catoosa County Job Fair 2021 at The Colonnade on Tuesday, April 27, from noon to 6 p.m. This is a free public event for people of all ages who are looking for employment opportunities.
Job Fair 2021 will consist of representatives from about 25 companies that will be present with job opportunities in North Georgia and Chattanooga. Companies that have registered to be present so far are: Caris Healthcare, Catoosa County Government, Center for Sports Medicine, CHI Memorial, First Volunteer Bank, Hamilton Healthcare System, Lake Winnepesaukah, Metro Boiler Tube, North Georgia YMCA, Primary Healthcare, Propex, Providence Associates, Rock City, Roller Die, Roper, ServPro, Shaw Industries, Signal Machine, Sodexo, and Victory Sign.
Catoosa County Public Schools Superintendent Denia Reese is allowing the senior students from Lakeview Fort Oglethorpe, Heritage, and Ringgold high schools and the Performance Learning Center to attend Job Fair 2021 as part of their school day so these graduating seniors will have the opportunity to line up summer employment as well as future career opportunities at this important transitional period of their lives.
We encourage citizens to come out to The Colonnade and explore the possibilities of a new career from among the many job opportunities that will be presented on April 27 from noon to 6 p.m.
The Northwest Georgia Joint Development Authority will be providing boxed lunches for the participating businesses.