People seeking career opportunities are invited to connect with local businesses that are now hiring at the Catoosa County Job Fair 2021 on Tuesday, April 27, from noon to 6 p.m. at The Colonnade, 264 Catoosa Circle in Ringgold.
The Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce and Catoosa County Economic Development Authority are working with representatives with more than two dozen businesses, organizations and government agencies that will be available to answer questions, accept applications and resumes, and discuss job opportunities and career development.
They include: Caris Healthcare; Catoosa County Government; Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office; Center for Sports Medicine and Orthopaedics; CHI Memorial; Cracker Barrel Ringgold; East Ridge Residence; Eldridge Service Company; First Volunteer Bank; Georgia National Guard; Hamilton Healthcare; Jimmy Simpson Foundation; Lake Winnepesaukah; Metro Boiler Tube; North Georgia YMCA; Primary Healthcare; Propex; Providence Associates; PruittHealth; Ringgold Police Department; Rock City; Roller Die; Roper; Servpro; Sexual Assault Center; Shaw Industries; Signal Machine; Sodexo; Victory Sign.
“We encourage anyone who is currently looking for a job or is thinking about making a career change to join us next Tuesday at the Catoosa County Job Fair 2021,” said Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce President Amy Jackson. “As our region recovers from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic now is a great time for people to be a part of our growth.”
“Catoosa County Job Fair 2021 supports our mission of working with community partners to create quality jobs, investment and increased sales tax revenue to Catoosa County,” said Catoosa County Economic Development Authority Director Keith Barclift. “Growing our workforce with good paying jobs strengthens families and our community.”