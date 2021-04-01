A Catoosa County jail inmate who escaped Tuesday, March 30, was back in custody the next day.
David Matthew Faulkner, 22, an inmate and trustee at the jail, walked away from a landscaping work detail on the jail property.
He has been charged with escape.
Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk said Faulkner was wearing orange jail clothes during his work detail but apparently took off his shirt and slipped into a nearby wooded area. “Faulkner is considered non-violent with a criminal history in Catoosa, Walker and Murray counties,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
“Faulkner was being held for violating the terms of his probation for driving on a suspended license and was scheduled to be released on April 18,” Sisk said. “Unfortunately his choice to leave will result in him being charged with escape that could carry a five-year sentence.”