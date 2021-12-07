Beginning Thursday, Dec. 30, at noon, the Georgia Department of Revenue (DOR) will begin an upgrade to the state’s DRIVES system (Driver Record and Integrated Vehicle Enterprise System) to improve efficiency and reduce operational costs.
The upgrade will require vehicle registrations and titling services, including e-Services and tag renewal kiosks, to be unavailable Thursday, Dec. 30, at noon through Monday, Jan. 3. Vehicle owners with expiration dates in late December and early January are encouraged to renew prior to Dec. 30, 2021, at noon to avoid delays.
What to expect (Thursday, Dec. 30, at noon p.m. through Jan. 3):
Catoosa County Tax Commissioners Office and the Georgia Department of Revenue Motor Vehicle Division will be unable to process transactions.
All online motor vehicle-related services, including online tag renewal services, will be unavailable.
Motor Vehicle Self Service Kiosks will be unavailable.
How will this impact Georgia motor vehicle owners and drivers?
Customers and dealers seeking to conduct any title transactions should complete their business at a Catoosa County Tax Commissioners office prior to Thursday, Dec. 30, at noon.
Dealers will be able to initiate electronic title and registration (ETR) transactions and issue emergency temporary operating permits (TOPs) over the New Year’s weekend.
Law enforcement will still have access to motor vehicle records.
The Catoosa County Tax Commissioners Office will reopen its Ringgold office Jan. 4, at 7:30 a.m. and the Fort Oglethorpe office at 8:30 a.m. Please visit the county’s tag website at www.catoosataxes.com for more information on upcoming scheduling changes.